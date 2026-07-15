Emergency demolition set after vacant West Philadelphia home collapses

The Brief A home at 6055 Spruce Street partially collapsed Wednesday morning, exposing several rooms and leaving debris on the street. No one was injured, and the Department of Licenses & Inspections says the property is set for emergency demolition. The cause of the collapse has not been confirmed, and nearby row homes remain occupied.



A vacant home at 6055 Spruce Street partially collapsed Wednesday morning just before 7:00 a.m., leaving bricks, windows and the interiors of several rooms exposed to the street, according to the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections. Officials say no one was injured.

Emergency response and demolition plans underway

What we know:

The Department of Licenses & Inspections says the property is vacant, and no injuries were reported. The side wall’s remaining bricks are unstable, and temporary support columns have been installed to hold up what is left of the structure.

The Department of Licenses & Inspections stated, "In the interest of public safety, the property has been placed out for an emergency curbside demolition bid. The site will remain secured while emergency demolition activities are coordinated and carried out."

Piles of bricks and windows now cover the ground, with the kitchen and other rooms visible from the street. Two notices are posted on the front door: one for demolition and another labeling the building a dangerous structure.

Neighbors react and raise questions

What they're saying:

Teria Porter, who was walking less than a block away when the collapse happened, described the moment: "As we got half the block, we heard this real boom *imitates sounds*. I was like, ‘Yo, yo. Turn around, turn around, turn around,’" said Porter. She added, "Oh if somebody was walking, they would be under that rubbish."

Leslie Benson, who lives across the street, said, "This property here, it’s probably been vacant for a while. I haven’t seen anybody going and coming," said Benson. He noted that nothing appeared alarming about the property in the days before the collapse.

Benson also reflected on the importance of property upkeep: "Think about your own property, and maybe check it as far as structural damage is concerned."

Some neighbors, including Benson, wondered if Saturday’s microburst in the area could be connected to the collapse, but officials have not confirmed any cause.

What we don't know:

The cause of the collapse has not been confirmed, and it’s unclear how long the demolition process will take.