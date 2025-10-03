Philadelphia forecast: Warm, sunny weekend to follow Friday’s chilly start

The Brief Friday started off with a chill, but temperatures will be warming up this weekend. Saturday will kick off a trend of warm and sunny days with temperatures in the 80s. Wednesday will bring the next chance of rain, and next Thursday temps could dip back into the 60s.



The Philadelphia area was off to a chilly start Friday with overnight temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s.

Friday will be very seasonal with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s, but the fall temperatures will not stick around for long.

Timeline:

Saturday’s temperatures will warm back into the 80s, kicking off a trend of sunny and warm conditions.

Sunday will also be sunny and in the 80s when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial field.

As we get into next week, expect more warm conditions Monday and Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday will be more muggy and humid.

Wednesday will bring the next chance of showers with temperatures only approaching the mid-70s.

The fall feeling returns on Thursday with temperatures expected to only reach about 66 degrees and lows back around the 40s and 50s.