Philadelphia heat forecast: Hot builds Friday ahead of storms

The Delaware Valley has seen a stretch of beautiful weather with sunny skies and low humidity, but that is all coming to an abrupt halt next week.

Friday will see highs around 90 as humidity returns to the area. Air quality alerts have been issued for those who are more sensitive to oppressive heat and high humidity.

In addition, a cold front is making its way into the region, which will set off late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

There is an isolated threat for severe weather with these thunderstorms in the Delaware Valley. For points north and west, the risk for severe weather rises to a scattered threat, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

Once Friday’s system has passed, the weekend should be beautiful for Dad, especially down the shore, where temps will be in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. If you’re staying home, temps will be in the mid-80s.

The first heatwave of the season likely begins Monday, as highs hover around 90 degrees. Temps take off from that point, remaining in the 90s for the week and almost no rain chances.