Philadelphia sets record for hottest day in May on record

The Brief Tuesday's temperatures climbed to nearly 100 degrees and set a new record for the hottest May day on record in Philadelphia. Philadelphia's Spring heat wave is expected to continue on Wednesday. Thursday will bring a break from the extreme heat with showers and highs in the 60s expected.



The Philadelphia area continues to feel the effects of a mid-May heat wave and yet another record has been broken.

By the numbers:

Philadelphia’s rare spring heat wave reached its peak on Tuesday with temperatures climbing to 98 degrees in the city. That number broke the old record high for May 19 of 96 degrees, set in 1962.

It also broke Philadelphia’s all-time record high temperature for the month of May. The old record of 97 was set on May 30 and 31 in 1991.

What's next:

Temps will stay steamy on Wednesday before crashing into the 60s with the threat of showers ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Forecasters expect chilly and rainy holiday weekend conditions, with highs on Saturday only reaching 57 degrees in Philadelphia.

Showers will continue on Sunday and Monday with slightly warmer temperatures.