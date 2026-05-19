Philadelphia’s Black Sheep Pub closes indefinitely after 2 overnight fires

The Brief The Black Sheep Irish Pub in Rittenhouse Square closed indefinitely after two fires overnight Monday into Tuesday, May 19. Firefighters responded twice to the pub at 247 S. 17th Street, with no injuries reported but significant damage to the historic building. The closure comes just weeks before the World Cup, impacting local soccer fans and the community.



The Black Sheep Irish Pub in Rittenhouse Square has closed indefinitely after two fires broke out overnight, according to fire officials. The pub, located at South 17th and Latimer Streets, now faces a long recovery as the neighborhood reacts to the sudden loss.

Firefighters respond to two fires in one night

What we know:

Fire officials said the first emergency call came in around 8:45 p.m. Monday while the pub was open and serving customers.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.

The second fire erupted just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the same location, according to fire officials. By morning, windows were busted out and visible fire damage marked the historic building.

Broadcastify dispatch audio captured the urgency as crews responded to both fires at 247 S. 17th Street.

The pub is now closed for the foreseeable future, with the owner announcing the closure in a social media post as they assess the damage.

Community reaction and neighborhood impact

"It’s kind of devastating," said Will Durkin, a nearby resident and regular customer. "It’s a very well-established bar in the city. It’s sad to see it happen."

"It’s the Black Sheep—if you’ve ever been told you are that person in your family, you’ll understand how important this is to our neighborhood," said Denise Hodgson, a local resident. "I’m so sad. I just texted my son in Arizona because this has my heartstrings attached to it. I just can’t believe it. Hopefully, they will get it back running very quickly."

The Black Sheep is known as a cornerstone of the community, serving as more than just a bar for many in the area.

The closure’s impact on World Cup plans

The timing of the fires is especially difficult for the pub and its patrons. The Black Sheep is the official bar for the local Manchester United soccer fan club and was preparing for large crowds during the upcoming World Cup.

Just last month, the pub's owner shared excitement about the expected business for the World Cup in a Temple University story aired on FOX29. Now, the venue is boarded up instead of preparing for international soccer fans next month.

"It’s really sad because I was planning on seeing a few games here," Durkin said. "Like I said, I hope they can bounce back from it."

The local Manchester United fan club has started a GoFundMe page to support the business and its staff during the closure.

The future for The Black Sheep

What's next:

The owner said in a social media post that the restaurant will remain closed as they assess the full extent of the destruction.

The owner expressed appreciation for the community’s support and promised updates as soon as possible, saying they look forward to reopening.

Neighbor Anna Baker said, "The Black Sheep will persevere. It has to. It has to."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fires has not been released, and it is unclear when or if The Black Sheep will reopen.