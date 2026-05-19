1 hurt, River Line rail service halted after train and car collide in Riverside

The Brief River Line rail service is suspended between Cinnaminson and Riverside after a train and car crash in Delran. One person with a minor injury was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. EMS teams are checking people on the train for possible injuries.



River Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Cinnaminson and Riverside stations after a train and car crash at Main Street and St Mihiel Drive, according to NJ Transit.

Train and car crash leads to service suspension

What we know:

NJ Transit says River Line service is suspended in both directions between Cinnaminson and Riverside after a motor vehicle strike at Riverside.

EMS command requested an EMS strike team because the train was filled with people, and crews are checking them for injuries.

One person with a minor injury was transported to the Trauma Center at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Crews responded to the crash at Main Street and St Mihiel Drive in Delran at 6:05 p.m. and began assessing people on the train for possible injuries.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many people were injured or when River Line service will resume.