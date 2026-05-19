1 hurt, River Line rail service halted after train and car collide in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, N.J. - River Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Cinnaminson and Riverside stations after a train and car crash at Main Street and St Mihiel Drive, according to NJ Transit.
Train and car crash leads to service suspension
What we know:
NJ Transit says River Line service is suspended in both directions between Cinnaminson and Riverside after a motor vehicle strike at Riverside.
EMS command requested an EMS strike team because the train was filled with people, and crews are checking them for injuries.
One person with a minor injury was transported to the Trauma Center at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Crews responded to the crash at Main Street and St Mihiel Drive in Delran at 6:05 p.m. and began assessing people on the train for possible injuries.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear how many people were injured or when River Line service will resume.
The Source: Information from NJ Transit and EMS command.