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1 hurt, River Line rail service halted after train and car collide in Riverside

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Published  May 19, 2026 6:57pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • River Line rail service is suspended between Cinnaminson and Riverside after a train and car crash in Delran.
    • One person with a minor injury was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
    • EMS teams are checking people on the train for possible injuries.

RIVERSIDE, N.J. - River Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Cinnaminson and Riverside stations after a train and car crash at Main Street and St Mihiel Drive, according to NJ Transit.

Train and car crash leads to service suspension

What we know:

NJ Transit says River Line service is suspended in both directions between Cinnaminson and Riverside after a motor vehicle strike at Riverside.

EMS command requested an EMS strike team because the train was filled with people, and crews are checking them for injuries.

One person with a minor injury was transported to the Trauma Center at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Crews responded to the crash at Main Street and St Mihiel Drive in Delran at 6:05 p.m. and began assessing people on the train for possible injuries.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many people were injured or when River Line service will resume.

The Source: Information from NJ Transit and EMS command.

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