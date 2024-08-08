Tropical Storm Debby in Philadelphia: Heavy rain, possible tornado coming Friday

Tropical Storm Debby is on its way towards Philadelphia as the region continues to get pummeled by rain.

This week's wet weather lingers into Thursday evening with on-and-off showers, and into Friday morning.

Severe weather impacted the area as a tornado was spotted in New Castle County by two different trained spotters near Pike Creek. Damage was reported as a result of the tornado. Additionally, Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for portions of New Castle County, where six inches of rain have fallen, into portions of Chester County for Thursday evening.

Friday evening is when the region can expect to see the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the storm will bring heavier rains and possible isolated tornadoes.

Related article

It comes after days of downpours have already caused major flooding across the region.

However, an end to the mess is in sight for Saturday morning.

The sun will burst through with 80-degree weather that will last into next week.