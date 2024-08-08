Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Ocean County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, New Castle County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County
Flood Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Lancaster County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Monroe County, Northampton County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Carbon County, Warren County
Flood Watch
from THU 6:04 PM EDT until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Monroe County, Carbon County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Upper Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Somerset County, Northwestern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Gloucester County

Tropical Storm Debby in Philadelphia: Heavy rain, possible tornado coming Friday

By and FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 8, 2024 7:06pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 6 p.m. Thursday forecast

FOX 29 Weather Authority 6 p.m. Thursday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Tropical Storm Debby is on its way towards Philadelphia as the region continues to get pummeled by rain.

This week's wet weather lingers into Thursday evening with on-and-off showers, and into Friday morning.

Severe weather impacted the area as a tornado was spotted in New Castle County by two different trained spotters near Pike Creek. Damage was reported as a result of the tornado. Additionally, Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for portions of New Castle County, where six inches of rain have fallen, into portions of Chester County for Thursday evening. 

Friday evening is when the region can expect to see the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the storm will bring heavier rains and possible isolated tornadoes.

It comes after days of downpours have already caused major flooding across the region.

However, an end to the mess is in sight for Saturday morning.

The sun will burst through with 80-degree weather that will last into next week.