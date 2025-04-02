3 men arrested for 22 retail thefts across Philadelphia, New Jersey: police

The Brief Three Philadelphia men have been arrested after police say they were involved in over 20 retail thefts across Philadelphia, its surrounding counties, and New Jersey. Law enforcement agencies are working to identify any additional suspects.



Three men are facing multiple charges for their involvement in a multi-jurisdictional theft ring.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

According to police. between February 3, 2025, and March 22, 2025, a coordinated string of retail thefts occurred across Philadelphia, surrounding counties, and New Jersey.

The thefts resulted in an estimated $28,500 in stolen merchandise.

The Philadelphia Police Department released mug shots of the three accused in the theft ring. Pictured from left to right: Malik Williams, 31, Darryl Foreman, 31, and Demil Coley, also known as Demil Allen-Coley, 32.

Officers of Philly's Retail Theft Initiative arrested the following three suspects believed to be responsible for 22 organized thefts targeting retail shoe stores:

Darryl Foreman, 31, was held on $180,000 bail.

Demil Coley, also known as Demil Allen-Coley, 32, was held on $90,000 bail with multiple out-of-jurisdiction warrants and detainers pending.

Malik Williams, 31, is currently in custody at SCI Coal Township on $30,000 bail for one Philadelphia theft, with an active warrant and detainer issued for four additional Philadelphia thefts.

Investigators believe the trio is responsible for 10 thefts totaling approximately $15,000 in stolen shoes in Philly and 12 thefts totaling approximately $13,500 in merchandise in the city's surrounding counties and New Jersey.

All three men will be charged with multiple counts of Retail Theft, Organized Retail Theft, and Criminal Conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

Law enforcement agencies are working in close coordination across jurisdictions to identify any additional suspects or related incidents.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit tips anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).