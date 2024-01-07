Philadelphia Snow Totals: How much snow fell where you live so far this weekend

Days of preparation led up to what was expected to be the first major winter storm for the Philadelphia area, but how much snow actually ended up on the ground this weekend?

In the Poconos, several spots saw up to a foot of snow on Saturday, while some parts of the Lehigh Valley got half of that.

Snowfall for the rest of the Delaware Valley was much lower!

Just one to two inches were reported across Bucks and Montgomery counties, and only a dusting in Chester, New Castle and Delaware counties.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the Philadelphia area saw just a coating of snow, failing to break the city's nearly 2-year snowfall drought!

Some snow is still expected in the Poconos and parts of the Lehigh Valley Sunday morning as more light rain falls across other parts of the Delaware Valley.

Both the rain and snow should come to an end around lunchtime.

Related article

The rest of Sunday will be cloudy, windy, and chilly for much of the day with highs in the low 30s. The clouds could break up a little right before sunset.

All that precipitation, along with some close to freezing temperatures, will still mean some dangerous road conditions for the rest of the weekend. So, be careful on those roads!

Did you get snow where you live this weekend? If so, how much, and where?