Philly snow forecast: More snow for Poconos, Lehigh Valley as nor'easter wraps up with wind and rain

The Delaware Valley's first winter storm of the season is coming to an end more than after a day of snow, rain and a messy mix across the region.

However, some precipitation will linger from the nor'easter on Sunday for several areas.

A mostly dry night will be followed by some more snow and rain in the morning.

That snow will fall mostly in the Poconos, splitting into parts of the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and upper Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

Snow accumulations are expected to be about an inch or less for all those spots, except for the Poconos, which will grab an additional inch or two.

Light rain will continue to fall throughout the Philadelphia area, eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey throughout the morning, with close to freezing temperatures bringing some slick road conditions.

For those traveling to the Eagles game, there will be some snow and rain in the morning, dry by midday, and cold and windy by the time the game starts.

Those back home in Philadelphia should expect the same weather later in the day, lots of wind and cloud skies for a brisk end to the weekend.

Next week will begin with plenty of sun on Monday before a soaker rolls in Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain will fall at times, beginning Tuesday evening and lasting into parts of Tuesday night. It come to an end Wednesday morning.

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says flooding will be a concern Tuesday, since about 2 to 3 inches of rain are expected to fall late Tuesday. So, keep that mind if you need to travel Tuesday after sunset, or Wednesday morning!

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY - Cloudy, Windy, and Cold. High: 44.

MONDAY - Sunny. Less Windy. High: 45.

TUESDAY - Rainy & Windy. Heavy rain beginning in the evening and into the overnight. This will cause flooding. We're on deck for 2-3" around Philly and over 3" for parts of Bucks County and Mercer County. This area will get the most rain. High: 52.

WEDNESDAY - Morning Showers, then drying out. Windy. High: 54.

THURSDAY - Sunny. Less Windy. High: 48.

FRIDAY - Clouds Increase. High: 48.

SATURDAY - Rainy & Windy. High: 54.