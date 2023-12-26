Philadelphia Weather Alert: Heavy rain, wind create travel woes for Wednesday

A wet Wednesday is in store for the Delaware Valley beginning with showers in the morning and ending with heavy rain and wind by the day's end.

Shower activity could begin as early as 4 or 5 a.m. with light rain picking up during the morning commute.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the 30s in the Poconos, with mid-40s for everyone else. Temps will then push close to 50 into the afternoon and evening.

The bottom line is everyone should see upwards of an inch of rain and possibly two in localized areas, as some minor flooding of creeks and streams is also possible with the ground saturated from previous recent storms.

Additionally, winds gusting up to 20 to 30 mph is possible, making traveling difficult in some areas.

Thursday should see gradual clearing and temps climbing to the mid-50s.

The New Year festivities should be dry, though seasonably chilly, with lows reaching the mid-30s.

