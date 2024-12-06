Philadelphia weather: Blustery and cold again Friday, mild temps return Sunday

The Delaware Valley’s recent cold stretch will continue Friday and conditions will continue to be blustery.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-30s Friday with windy conditions continuing. However, Friday is not expected to be quite as windy as Thursday, when we saw gusts of 50 miles per hour in parts of the area.

Saturday will still be chilly and breezy with highs approaching 40 degrees. By Sunday, conditions will be much milder with temperatures returning to the 50s.

Expect more of the same as we head into next week as temperatures are expected to reach into the 50s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain is expected to come Monday. Tuesday will be cloudy before rain is expected to return on Wednesday.