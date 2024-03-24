Philadelphia weather: Breezy Sunday to bring a chill; pleasant start to the week ahead

After a Saturday of dreary skies and downpours, the Delaware Valley will be drying out Sunday with clearing skies and breezy conditions.

The sun will be making an appearance later this morning, but highs will only reach into the upper 40s.

Sunday will start off windy, but expect the wind to die down later on in the day.

As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will once again be cold with lows near or below freezing across the area. If you have flowers outside, you’ll want to keep them in mind on Monday morning as there will be some frost.

The work week will be getting off to a pleasant start with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday will likely bring our next round of rain with a few showers in the forecast. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Then, Phillies fans will be turning their attention to the team’s home opener on Thursday, when forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and a high of 58 degrees.

