Philadelphia weather: Friday kicks off warm and sunny weekend

After what has felt like weeks of rain and clouds the Delaware Valley has another warm and sunny weekend to look forward to!

Friday will continue a recent stretch of warmer temps with a high of 77 and partly cloudy skies.

Expect plenty of sun and temperatures approaching 80 degrees on Saturday with another beautiful day to follow on Sunday.

Monday brings our next chance of rain and temperatures will dip into the low 70s.

By Tuesday, conditions will be feeling even more like fall with high temperatures expected to only reach the high 60s. By Thursday, highs will only be reaching the mid-60s.