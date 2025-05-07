Woman shot as couple robbed of $1,000 in Port Richmond: police

The Brief A couple were robbed on the streets of Port Richmond late Tuesday night. Police say the woman was shot during a confrontation, and $1,000 was stolen from the boyfriend. The suspects have yet to be found.



A robbery took a violent turn for a woman and her boyfriend in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood Tuesday night.

What we know:

Three armed men demanded money from the couple outside their home on East Aramingo Street and Clearfield Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The victims put up a fight, but the woman was shot in the leg, and $1,000 was stolen from the boyfriend's pocket.

When the suspects drove off, police say the boyfriend pulled a gun from his backpack and fired more than a dozen shots. Police say he was licensed to carry.

At least 18 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The 26-year-old woman is said to be in stable condition, and the 27-year-old boyfriend is cooperating with police.

What we don't know:

The suspects are still at large, but police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.

An investigation is underway.