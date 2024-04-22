Philadelphia weather: Frost threat as overnight temperatures drop for most of week

Get ready for a weather rollercoaster this week. From frosty mornings to spring afternoons, layers will be key!

Monday morning started off with a frost advisory across the Delaware Valley as temperatures dropped into the 30s and 40s.

Sunny skies will bring some warmth back to the region with a high of 63 by the afternoon.

But we're right back to more overnight frost threats for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday night.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says to protect sensitive plants as temperatures dip into the 30s overnight before shooting up to 70 degrees on Wednesday.

Looks like a mix of winter and spring for the week ahead!