Philadelphia weather: Hot, hazy weekend ahead with chance of strong storms Saturday

The Philadelphia area is bracing for another heat wave, with high temperatures in the 90s expected to last into next week.

Friday, heat and humidity will be building even more, bringing highs in the mid-90s and heat indices well over 100 degrees. Heat Advisories are in effect for parts of the region and a few storms are possible to the northwest Friday afternoon.

Saturday will bring the biggest chance of strong storms this weekend with highs staying in the mid-90s.

Storms could form over more western parts of our area earlier Saturday afternoon, while southern New Jersey and the Jersey shore could see strong storms early in the evening.

Sunday and Monday will also be hot and humid with high temperatures expected to reach about 94 degrees.