Philadelphia weather: Summer temperatures for weekend as region heads into April

The Brief Now that spring has arrived, temperatures are warming up. But, not all is rosy with the weather as rain could put a damper on the Philadelphia Phillies home opener.



While the region certainly needs rain, the timing of the rain may inhibit the Phillies first home game on Monday. Meanwhile, temperatures for the weekend will certainly give everyone a reason to head outdoors.

What we know:

Friday should be a beautiful day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and filtered sunshine.

Saturday will be warm and breezy, with temperatures 20+ degrees above average, nearing 80 degrees.

Sunday will see temps right around 70 with chances of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Phillies weather:

Another weather system will approach the region and the timing, so far, looks like it could affect first pitch of the Philadelphia Phillies home opener. There could even be a thunderstorm, so anyone with tickets will want to monitor the Phillies social media and website to make sure the game will still be on. Temperatures will be nice, in the low 70s.

Looking ahead:

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be much cooler with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.