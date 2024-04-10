Philadelphia wind forecast: Skies clear, gusty winds remain, as Saturday stays cool, blustery

The big story over the next few days is the wind whipping around through the weekend.

Low pressure is wrapping up across the region, meaning showers will persist into the overnight hours, but early Saturday we should begin to dry out.

The wind will persist through the weekend, gusting from the northwest 30 to 40 mph Saturday and temperatures won’t even reach 60 degrees. With the wind, it’ll be a chilly day, though the clouds dissipate and the sun returns Saturday afternoon.

The wind shifts to a southwest direction for Sunday, which will move temps into the lower 70s, under partly cloudy skies. That will be a nice end to the weekend.

Temps remain in the mid to upper 70s for the upcoming week.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.