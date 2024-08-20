Philadelphia winter forecast predicted by Farmers’ Almanac: 'Wet whirlwind'

article

We may still be enjoying summer, but winter is right around the corner - and everyone wants to know what's in store this year!

The Farmers’ Almanac recently published its 2024-25 winter weather forecast with the warning, "Brace yourself for a Wet Winter Whirlwind!"

So, should we get the snow gear ready?

Philadelphia-area forecast

"A season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow, with little downtime in between."

The almanac says a barrage of storms is expected across the Northeast with above-normal amounts of precipitation and near-to above-normal temperatures.

However, the I-95 corridor is more likely to see sleet and rain as those storms pass through.

Timeline

The astronomical start of winter will kick off with the winter solstice on December 21, but the coldest outbreak isn't expected until the final week of January into the beginning of February.

"Frigid Arctic air brings a sharp plunge in temperatures almost nationwide."

Dates to remember

The almanac is "red flagging" the final week of January due to a very active storm track across most of the eastern half of the country.

"We would especially highlight the time frames from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27, which could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice (depending on where you live)."