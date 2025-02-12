Philadelphia winter weather: Wintry mix, turning into rain impacts region

The Brief On the heels of snowfall across the region Tuesday night, another system is bringing a light wintry mix Wednesday night. The wintry mix, mainly falling to the north and west of the city, will convert to all rain by Thursday morning.



Now that the snowfall the region experienced Tuesday night, which brought impressive snowfall totals to southern Delaware and the Jersey shore communities, is past, the area is once again experiencing more winter weather.

A light, wintry mix is on the move across the region, especially to the north and west of Philadelphia, which will changeover to all rain by Thursday morning.

Timeline:

A cold air mass is bringing some snow showers and a little bit of a wintry mix, while rain is heading north Wednesday evening.

Rain is falling across Delaware and southern New Jersey, while, out to the west, a light wintry mix is moving east.

The storm is moving north from the southern portion of the United States, and the low is pushing up into the Northeast. It is expected to make its way north, pushing over western Pennsylvania by Thursday morning.

Wintry mix and what to expect:

The system moving through is bringing a variety of weather. What we can expect throughout the night:

Rain – I-95 and points south into Delaware and New Jersey, including Burlington and Ocean counties.

Light snow mix to rain – in the north and west, including Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

Snow to mix – the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

As Thursday morning dawns, everyone can expect to see the precipitation turn to rain, if they haven’t already been receiving rain.

Temperatures overnight will remain above freezing for the I-95 corridor, Delaware and South Jersey, while north and west will see temps right around freezing or slightly below.

What's next:

Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 40s for nearly everyone across the region and there could be peaks of sunshine by Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, just in time for the Eagles victory parade, the sun will shine. Layer up if you are going to the parade, as the wind will be blowing and temperatures will only be in the mid-30s.

A wintry mix turning to rain returns Saturday, while Sunday looks to be a rainy day all day, with highs hitting near 60 degrees. The bitter cold will return by the middle of next week.