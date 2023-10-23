Expand / Collapse search

Phillies gameday forecast: Sun shines bright ahead of breezy, but clear night at the Bank

PHILADELPHIA - Planning a tailgate this afternoon? Bring some shades! Headed into the park for tonight's game? Wear layers!

It's looking like a picture-perfect fall day just hours before the Phillies and Diamondbacks face off for a possible series-clinching Game 6 at Citizens Banks Park Monday night.

Tailgaters will get the chance to bask in the sunlight as with a high of 62 degrees.

Temperatures will start to dip after first pitch at 5:07 p.m. with sunset brining 58-degree weather by 6 p.m.

The game will likely end in mid 50s before dipping into the 30s overnight.

But don't be too alarmed, those temperatures will start to climb all week until hitting a high of 80 this weekend!