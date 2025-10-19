Philly weather: heavy overnight storms, strong wind gusts

article

The Brief Overnight, Philadelphians can expect sporadic heavy rain, and even lightning as some storms intensify. Viewers can also expect strong wind gusts. By Tuesday, the wind will disperse, but it'll return later in the week.



Western Pennsylvania was all lit up with rain on Ultimate Doppler radar Sunday evening.

What we know:

Overnight, rain will move across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. It'll arrive first in spots west of Philadelphia and last down the shore.

Plan for the rain to get heavy at times. A few spots will even see lightning as some storms intensify. Those spots will also get strong wind gusts.

The rainy and stormy weather will last only a few hours. It'll end before sunrise, when sunny skies will return before getting cloudy later in the morning. By afternoon, the clouds will disperse, and sunny skies will return once again. It will, however, be a windy afternoon tomorrow with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.

What's next:

By Tuesday, the wind will disperse, but it'll return later in the week. On Tuesday night, Philadelphians can expect more rain.