Portions of I-76 eastbound, westbound closed due to flooding, debris in surrounding Philadelphia area

Sections of I-76 have been shut down due to the impact of floods Sunday night in Montgomery County and surrounding areas.

Portions of I-76 westbound between Conshohocken and Gladwyne were closed at around 12:30 a.m. Monday due to a downed tree impacted by the severe flooding.

At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, all lanes were shut down on I-76 eastbound between I-476 and Belmont Avenue due to flooding.

Sources tell FOX 29 that multiple multi-vehicle crashes occurred due to the weather conditions.

Lanes on I-76 eastbound were still closed at around 11:15 p.m. due to a downed tree near Belmont Avenue.