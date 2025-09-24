Potential rain, storms in the Philadelphia area mid-week forecast

The Brief The Philadelphia area is experiencing warm and humid, unsettled weather today and tomorrow. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms and showers around sunset tonight, potentially during the Phillies game. A cold front is expected to move through the area on Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms possible.



The Northeast is in for a few days of warm and humid weather, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. A foggy start to the day gave way to an unsettled afternoon, and there is a chance of rain around sunset tonight, which could happen during the Phillies game against the Marlins at 6:45 p.m.

When could we see rain?

What we know:

Today, Wednesday, September 24, is expected to be warm and humid, with a high of 83 degrees. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms and showers, particularly around sunset in the Lehigh Valley area, according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Sue Serio.

The rain has a growing chance to start during the evening and has the potential to stick around throughout Thursday in some areas.

There is also a chance of rain in Philadelphia for tonight’s Phillies game, so fans are advised to bring a poncho.

The unsettled weather will continue on Thursday, with a high of 80 degrees, and there is a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning. A cold front is expected to move through the region later in the day. The temperature is expected to reach 82 degrees on Friday.

Philadelphia Area 7-Day Forecast

Shore 7-Day Forecast

Poconos 7-Day Forecast

Watch the weather report video above for more information.