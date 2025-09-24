Potential rain, storms in the Philadelphia area mid-week forecast
PHILADELPHIA - The Northeast is in for a few days of warm and humid weather, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. A foggy start to the day gave way to an unsettled afternoon, and there is a chance of rain around sunset tonight, which could happen during the Phillies game against the Marlins at 6:45 p.m.
When could we see rain?
What we know:
Today, Wednesday, September 24, is expected to be warm and humid, with a high of 83 degrees. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms and showers, particularly around sunset in the Lehigh Valley area, according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Sue Serio.
The rain has a growing chance to start during the evening and has the potential to stick around throughout Thursday in some areas.
There is also a chance of rain in Philadelphia for tonight’s Phillies game, so fans are advised to bring a poncho.
The unsettled weather will continue on Thursday, with a high of 80 degrees, and there is a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning. A cold front is expected to move through the region later in the day. The temperature is expected to reach 82 degrees on Friday.
Philadelphia Area 7-Day Forecast
Shore 7-Day Forecast
Poconos 7-Day Forecast
Watch the weather report video above for more information.