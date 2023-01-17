Weather Authority: Rainy, windy Thursday sets up quiet, pleasant Friday, Saturday

An above-average day ruled the Delaware Valley with mixed clouds and sun and temps at least 10 degrees above normal.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s throughout the region with showers moving in by daybreak Thursday, while the Poconos will be chillier and may see a light glaze of freezing rain.

Thursday will see rounds of rain throughout the day, sometimes heavy rain, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s and with windy conditions. The rain should move out by 9 p.m., or so, with a final round that could bring thunderstorm activity as it exits the area.

Friday looks to be a quiet day, again with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead to the Eagles game, conditions look good for tailgating, as Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the daytime will reach into the 40s, while during the game, temps will dip into the upper 30s.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy early, rain moving in by daybreak. Low: 38

THURSDAY: Damp, dreary. High: 46, Low: 42

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 49, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 45, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Rain, mix N&W. High: 46, Low: 40

MONDAY: A.m. mix N&W. High: 42, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 45, Low: 38