Severe storms bring damaging winds, knocks out power for thousands

Heavy rains inundated parts of the area and high winds downed trees Monday night. Thousands are without power as residents clean up the damage.

"Storms rolled in. It sounded like a train going through a parking lot," Susan Crowley told FOX 29.

It was lights out at Valley View shopping center in Aston, Pa. The Planet Fitness was forced to close for the night, but Gatsby’s Bar and Grill chose to stay open and improvise.

"We lit candles, battery-operated candles," Crowley explained to FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce.

“I didn’t think this was that much. I was sitting there and I didn’t realize all the trees went down,” said Jim Kollasch. Neighborhoods in Mount Laurel are in the dark.

“The tree fell over the line down there and the pole was three-quarters of the way over the road,” he said. Kollasch lives near Phillips and Ark Road where a tree came down on power lines. Crews were out doing cleanup late Monday. Kollasch says he didn’t hear a thing until the power went out.

“I heard rain but I didn’t hear the trees going down or anything. Just must been a real quick one through here,” he said.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the region from 8 a.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to bring periods of heavy rain. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday.

Police urge drivers to use caution as there may be large branches on the roadways.

PECO reports nearly 52,000 people are without power, PSE&G reports more than 70,000, AC Electric reports over 7,000 and Delmarva says close to 3,000 people are in the dark.