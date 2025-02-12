Snow totals for NJ, Delaware and Pennsylvania: How much fell near you

The Brief Snow fell for several hours in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware overnight. Snow totals ranged from as little as 2 inches to nearly 9 inches.



It was a white Wednesday morning as counties across the Delaware Valley awoke to a blanket of snow.

By the numbers:

The snow started to fall late Tuesday afternoon, dropping 8 inches in parts of the region by the early morning hours.

Here's how much snow fell where you live:

Delaware snow totals

Kent County: 7.5 inches

New Castle County: 3 inches

Sussex County: 8.4 inches

New Jersey snow totals

Atlantic County: 8 inches

Burlington County: 3 inches

Camden County: 4 inches

Cape May County: 8 inches

Gloucester County: 3 inches

Mercer County: 2 inches

Ocean County: 6 inches

Pennsylvania snow totals

Philadelphia County: 2.6 inches

Chester County: 3 inches

Delaware County: 4 inches

Montgomery County: 3 inches

What's next:

Snow cleanup is already underway across the region as plows roll out to clear interstates and roads ahead of Wednesday's morning commute.

Several local schools have also announced closings and delayed openings for the day. Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays above, or by clicking here.