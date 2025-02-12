Expand / Collapse search

Snow totals for NJ, Delaware and Pennsylvania: How much fell near you

By
Updated  February 12, 2025 8:32am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Here's how much snow fell in NJ, Delaware and Pennsylvania

Several inches of snow fell across the region overnight, with some counties seeing totals around 8 inches.

The Brief

    • Snow fell for several hours in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware overnight.
    • Snow totals ranged from as little as 2 inches to nearly 9 inches.

PHILADELPHIA - It was a white Wednesday morning as counties across the Delaware Valley awoke to a blanket of snow.

By the numbers:

The snow started to fall late Tuesday afternoon, dropping 8 inches in parts of the region by the early morning hours.

Here's how much snow fell where you live:

Delaware snow totals

  • Kent County: 7.5 inches
  • New Castle County: 3 inches
  • Sussex County: 8.4 inches

New Jersey snow totals

  • Atlantic County: 8 inches
  • Burlington County: 3 inches
  • Camden County: 4 inches
  • Cape May County: 8 inches
  • Gloucester County: 3 inches
  • Mercer County: 2 inches
  • Ocean County: 6 inches

Pennsylvania snow totals

  • Philadelphia County: 2.6 inches
  • Chester County: 3 inches
  • Delaware County: 4 inches
  • Montgomery County: 3 inches

Winter storm brings several inches of snow across the region

A blanket of snow covered the boardwalk and beach at the Jersey Shore on Wednesday morning after as much as 8 inches fell overnight.

What's next:

Snow cleanup is already underway across the region as plows roll out to clear interstates and roads ahead of Wednesday's morning commute.

Several local schools have also announced closings and delayed openings for the day. Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays above, or by clicking here.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service.

