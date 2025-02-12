Snow totals for NJ, Delaware and Pennsylvania: How much fell near you
PHILADELPHIA - It was a white Wednesday morning as counties across the Delaware Valley awoke to a blanket of snow.
By the numbers:
The snow started to fall late Tuesday afternoon, dropping 8 inches in parts of the region by the early morning hours.
Here's how much snow fell where you live:
Delaware snow totals
- Kent County: 7.5 inches
- New Castle County: 3 inches
- Sussex County: 8.4 inches
New Jersey snow totals
- Atlantic County: 8 inches
- Burlington County: 3 inches
- Camden County: 4 inches
- Cape May County: 8 inches
- Gloucester County: 3 inches
- Mercer County: 2 inches
- Ocean County: 6 inches
Pennsylvania snow totals
- Philadelphia County: 2.6 inches
- Chester County: 3 inches
- Delaware County: 4 inches
- Montgomery County: 3 inches
What's next:
Snow cleanup is already underway across the region as plows roll out to clear interstates and roads ahead of Wednesday's morning commute.
Several local schools have also announced closings and delayed openings for the day. Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays above, or by clicking here.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service.