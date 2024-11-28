Thanksgiving Forecast Philadelphia: Morning rain, temps fall overnight ahead of cold weekend

Rain fell across the Delaware Valley Thanksgiving Day morning, while parts of the Poconos saw a mix of rain and snow.

That rain should begin to taper off around noon for most of the area as high temperatures climb to the low 50s.

About a half-inch to an inch of rain is expected to fall across parts of the area Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving night, temperatures will begin to drop as we head into a frigid weekend. Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight, and highs will only reach into the mid-40s on Friday.

Friday will be partly sunny, but cloudier and windy in the afternoon.

Saturday is when the cold temps really kick in, as high temperatures won’t make it out of the 30s either day this weekend.

As we head into next week, temperatures will remain below average, with highs of about 40 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.