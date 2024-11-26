Thanksgiving Week Forecast: Tuesday morning showers to give way to sun, more rain expected Thursday

After a historic dry spell plagued the Philadelphia area over the last few weeks, more rain is on this week.

Expect some showers Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front that’s expected to move through this afternoon. Once the front moves through, rain will give way to clear skies as temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday’s showers will only bring about a tenth of an inch of rain.

Wednesday will be sunny and dry with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will be our next round of showers, with rain expected to move into the area early Thursday morning.

The Philadelphia area will only see rain Thursday, but parts of the Poconos could see a snowy mix. By the time the rain tapers off, we could see anywhere from a half inch to an inch of rain.

Thursday’s high temperatures may not break 50 degrees. Friday will be sunny and slightly cooler, before an even bigger cooldown on Saturday and Sunday, when high temperatures may not make it out of the 30s.