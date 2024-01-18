These winter weather hacks use items from your kitchen - including pickles!

What do pickle juice, cooking spray and plastic bags have in common? They can all help get rid of snow and ice in a pinch!

FOX 29's Drew Anderson is sharing some tips and tricks to clear that winter weather using items right from your kitchen.

Cooking spray

If you ever have heavy, wet snow stuck to your shovel, spray it with cooking spray.

Oil and water repel each other, so an oily coating on your shovel helps the snow glide right off.

Pickle juice and vinegar

Got an icy windshield? Grab a jar of pickle juice.

Some states, like Minnesota, even tried putting pickle juice on their roads to pretreat for snow.

Other states, like Missouri, have added beet juice to their saltwater mix for roads to help melt ice. Chemicals in the beets help prevent water from freezing when the temperature is well below 32.

Before you start pouring beet juice on your windshield, think again!

The beet juice needs a salt brine to melt ice. Plus, who wants a red-stained windshield?

But, you could pour pickle juice on your windshield.

The salt in the pickle juice helps to melt ice, along with the vinegar.

If you don't want your car smelling like a hoagie shop, try a vinegar spray of three parts vinegar and one part water. Put that mix in a spray bottle and spritz away on your windshield.

Plastic bags

Here's a solution for wet socks when you shovel. Try putting a plastic bag around your socks, then put on your boots.

The plastic bag will make it easier to get your boots on because they'll reduce friction, and they'll protect your foot from any footwear that gets waterlogged.

You can also put a plastic bag or sandwich bag around the side mirrors of your car to prevent ice from forming when freezing rain or winter weather is in the forecast.

Do you have any other winter hacks using household items? Let us know!