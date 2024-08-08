Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Debby in Philadelphia: Heavy rain, possible tornado coming Friday

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 8, 2024 8:44am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Thursday morning forecast

More rain on the way as Philadelphia area to feel remnants of Tropical Storm Debby on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA - Tropical Storm Debby is on its way towards Philadelphia as the region continues to get pummeled by rain.

This week's wet weather will linger on Thursday with on-and-off showers throughout the day, and into Friday morning.

Friday evening is when the region can expect to see the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the storm will bring heavier rains and possible isolated tornadoes.

Related

Tropical Storm Debby update: Impact on Philadelphia, latest path projections and more
article

Tropical Storm Debby update: Impact on Philadelphia, latest path projections and more

The remains of Tropical Storm Debby will crawl up the East Coast over the next several days, bringing heavy downpours and storms to parts of our area. 

It comes after days of downpours have already caused major flooding across the region.

However, an end to the mess is in sight for Saturday morning.

The sun will burst through with 80-degree weather that will last into next week.