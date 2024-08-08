Tropical Storm Debby in Philadelphia: Heavy rain, possible tornado coming Friday

Tropical Storm Debby is on its way towards Philadelphia as the region continues to get pummeled by rain.

This week's wet weather will linger on Thursday with on-and-off showers throughout the day, and into Friday morning.

Friday evening is when the region can expect to see the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the storm will bring heavier rains and possible isolated tornadoes.

It comes after days of downpours have already caused major flooding across the region.

However, an end to the mess is in sight for Saturday morning.

The sun will burst through with 80-degree weather that will last into next week.