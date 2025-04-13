PA Supreme Court, state leaders react after Gov. Shapiro home set on fire

The Brief Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were home when an arsonist set fire to the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg Sunday. Police have arrested and charged 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg with arson. Many state officials and leaders have reacted to the news.



Officials say Governor Josh Shapiro's home in Harrisburg was set on fire Sunday morning.

There was an outpouring of support sent to the Governor by many state leaders and officials.

What we know:

On Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. crews responded to reports of a fire at the Governor’s Residence on North Front Street.

Gov. Shaprio and his family were inside the home as the fire broke out.

While fire crews extinguished the blaze, an active search of the property ensued.

The fire caused significant damage to parts of the home.

Everyone inside the residence safely evacuated and no one was injured.

Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg for the arson.

Officials say Balmer hopped over the fence, broke into the residence and set the fire using a homemade device. The act occurred over several minutes.

Balmer evaded an active search on the property and hopped over the fence to escape the scene, officials say.

After further investigation, police located and apprehended Balmer in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.

He will be charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

What they're saying:

Gov. Shapiro

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," Shapiro said. "Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe. Pennsylvania State Police is on the scene leading this investigation and will keep the public updated."

PA Supreme Court

"My colleagues and I share the disbelief and outrage felt by all Pennsylvanians following the heinous attack on Governor Shapiro’s family at his residence last evening. On behalf of the Supreme Court, I extend my sincere support and concern for the governor and his family and gratitude to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously in the face of violence and hate. This moment calls for unity and resolve in support of those affected by this senseless and disturbing act. Acts of violence targeting our communities, neighbors, first responders and public officials are a stark reminder of the need for us to come together to reject hate and stand in solidarity and support for the institutions that unite us as Pennsylvanians." - Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Debra Todd, on behalf of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

PA officials

"We’re heartbroken to learn about the arson at the Governor’s Residence. No family should ever have to wake up to that kind of fear, especially just hours after celebrating the first night of Passover. We’re deeply grateful that Governor Shapiro and his family are safe," the state Democrats posted to X.

"Today's fire at the Governor's Mansion is shocking and troubling.I know I speak for all Republicans in saying we are grateful that Governor Shapiro, his family and mansion staff are safe. Thank you to the Harrisburg Fire Department, PA State Police and all of the emergency services personnel for their hard work and dedication. If it is determined that this was a criminal act, those responsible should face swift justice. There is no place for violence, arson, and the destruction of property in our society." - Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Greg Rothman.

"This morning’s arson attack at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence, which threatened the lives of Gov. Shapiro and his family, is a despicable act of cowardice. Kathy and I hope all Pennsylvanians will join us in keeping Josh, Lori and their family in their prayers. We thank the firefighters who bravely responded to the fire, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police and all law enforcement for their ongoing efforts to bring the coward who attacked the People’s House to justice." - Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker.

Philadelphia officials

"I’m horrified by the arson at the Governor’s Mansion in Harrisburg. There is absolutely no place for this kind of violence in our state or our country.I’m relieved the governor and his family are safe, and I’m grateful to the first responders who acted quickly." - Philadelphia Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02)