Group of juveniles assault, carjack Uber driver in New Castle: state police

The Brief An Uber driver was robbed and carjacked during an early morning pickup on Sunday. He was picking up seven juveniles at the time. Police say at least three suspects robbed the driver, fleeing in his vehicle.



An Uber pickup took a violent and criminal turn early Sunday morning, and now police are looking for several juvenile suspects.

What we know:

Seven people got into an Uber during a pickup near Dock View and Harbor View drives around 1:30 a.m.

When the driver said he could not accommodate that many passengers, police say some of the group became disorderly and refused to get out.

The driver stepped out to call 911.

However, police say he was thrown to the ground by three suspects, who stole his cell phone, before driving off in his black Nissan sedan.

The driver was not injured.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and the stolen vehicle has yet to be found.

Police say they are looking for several suspects described as high-school-aged males and females.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.