Mother and teen daughter found shot, killed inside Trenton residence: officials

The Brief A mother and her 13-year-old daughter were shot and killed inside a residence in Trenton, officials announced. Officials said no arrests have been made, though a person of interest was detained.



A 13-year-old girl and her 40-year-old mother were found shot to death inside a Trenton residence Saturday morning.

An investigation into the double homicide has been launched.

What we know:

Trenton police were called to a home on the 300 block of West State Street Saturday morning, about 10:30, on a report of two people shot, according to authorities.

Responding officers found a 13-year-old girl shot and killed in a third-floor bedroom, while her 40-year-old mother was also found dead from a gunshot wound on a staircase leading to the third floor.

Officials said a person of interest was detained on unrelated charges.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made and no details were released regarding a possible motive. No other details have been released regarding the person of interest.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Scott Peterson at (609) 649-9218 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.