Tropical storm warnings issued for Jersey Shore, southern Delaware as Elsa moves northeast

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving northeast toward the mid-Atlantic states and will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes to parts of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including the Philadelphia metro area, Thursday night into Friday.

Elsa made landfall late Wednesday morning near Steinhatchee, Florida, about 75 miles southeast of Tallahassee, with maximum sustained winds estimated at 65 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Now, Elsa is tracking up the East Coast and is predicted to arrive in our region starting Thursday night.

As of midday Thursday, tropical storm warnings were in effect for more than 1,000 miles of the United States coastline from northeastern South Carolina to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. In our region, this includes the Jersey Shore and southern Delaware.

New Jersey cities included in the tropical storm warnings include Atlantic City, Cape May, Long Beach Island, Ocean City, Stone Harbor, Toms River and Wildwood. In Delaware, Bethany Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, Georgetown, Lewes and Rehoboth Beach are also under tropical storm warnings.

Tropical storm watches are shaded in red. Flash flood watches and flood advisories are shaded in green. (NWS-Mount Holly)

According to the NHC, tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) were expected to spread northward along the North Carolina coast through Thursday afternoon, then reach the Virginia coast Thursday evening.

These winds were predicted to reach southern Delaware Thursday night and spread into the Jersey Shore overnight and into Friday morning.

Most likely arrival time of tropical-storm-force winds. (NOAA/NHC)

The NHC was forecasting 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated totals up to 6 inches, through Friday from eastern North Carolina into New England, including the Delaware Valley. This could result in flash and urban flooding in some areas, as well as isolated minor river flooding.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for our entire region through midday Friday. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has highlighted our area for a slight risk (level 2 out of 4) of flash flooding into Friday morning, though parts of North Jersey have a moderate risk (level 3 out of 4) of flash flooding.

Elsa's projected path and intensity as of late Thursday morning, July 8, 2021. (NOAA/NHC)

"Tonight as Tropical Storm Elsa and the moisture associated with it approaches from the southwest … showers and thunderstorms with rain heavy at times are expected in our region," the NWS office in Mount Holly wrote in its Thursday morning forecast discussion. "The potential for heavy rain continues into Friday morning, then the system and its moisture will move away to our northeast from late Friday morning into Friday afternoon. However, lingering showers and thunderstorms are expected at that time."

Additionally, a few tornadoes are possible from the eastern Carolinas into southeastern Virginia through Thursday afternoon. The threat for an isolated tornado or two might continue Thursday night into Friday morning from coastal portions of the mid-Atlantic into southern New England, including the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, according to the NHC.

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said one person was killed when a tree fell and struck two cars. The NWS said its storm-survey team in Duval County, where Jacksonville is located, had found evidence of a tornado touchdown and preliminarily assigned an EF1 rating to the twister.

In southeastern Georgia, a suspected tornado touched down at a park for recreational vehicles at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Camden County, the naval base confirmed to FOX Television Stations. Several people reportedly suffered injuries.

The NWS also said there is an elevated risk of rip currents at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches through Friday as Elsa tracks up the Eastern Seaboard. There's a moderate risk for the development of dangerous rip currents Thursday and a high risk Friday.

It's advised that you stay out of the water until the threat for rip currents wanes. As of July 6, 49 people had already lost their lives to rip currents in 2021.

____

___

