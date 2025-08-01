Unseasonably cool temperatures Friday, beautiful weekend ahead for Philadelphia area

The Brief Friday will be unseasonably cool with temperatures only reaching the mid-70s. Humidity will be low both Saturday and Sunday and highs will only reach into the mid-80s. Conditions will start to get hotter and more humid as we start next week.



After a round of drenching rain and storms Thursday, Friday is finally bringing some unseasonable relief from the heat.

Timeline:

Expect some lingering showers and clouds Friday morning, with low temperatures in the 60s.

Those showers will give way to cloudy skies, and temps will only climb into the mid-70s for the day. Friday will also be a little breezy.

Saturday will be beautiful with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures with highs reaching the low 80s.

Sunday will bring more of the same with a high of just 84 degrees.

Humidity will be low both Saturday and Sunday.

What's next:

Next week conditions will start to warm back up into the upper 8-s on Monday, as hazy and humid conditions return Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday Rain Totals

By the numbers:

Thursday’s storms dropped several inches of rain on parts of the area prompting flash flooding and flood rescues in some parts of the area.

Browns Mills in Burlington County, New Jersey reported 6 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Greenville and Claymont, Delaware, both in New Castle County, each reported more than four inches of rain. Boothwyn, Pennsylvania recorded more than four inches as well, while the Reading Regional Airport reported 3.3 inches.

Atlantic City, New Jersey also reported more than three inches.

Philadelphia reported 1.8 inches of rain.