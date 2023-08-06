Weather Alert: Enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon, evening

A rainy overnight into Monday is the set-up for a cold front to bring severe weather to the region Monday afternoon and evening.

We'll have a few leftover storms during the morning commute. Then, we dry out and sun comes out later in the morning. This will fuel strong storms during the evening commute, dinnertime and after dinnertime.

The window for the nasty storms will be from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. They'll drift up from the south and swing west to east, so far western suburbs and Delaware will get the storms first. New Jersey and down the shore will get the storms last, after sunset.

Isolated storms can fire off as early as after lunchtime.

>> Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for weather alerts in your area

The nasty storms for the evening will cause severe thunderstorm warnings mainly for wind gusts capable of damage. They'll dump heavy rain, which will cause flash flooding and ponding of water on some roads.

We also have the potential for some isolated tornadoes. The concern for tornadoes is 4 p.m. through 10 p.m.

We'll dry out after midnight, and we'll start Tuesday morning with cloudy skies. We'll get sunny as the day goes on and windy, too.

Highs stay in the 80s all week.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low: 71

MONDAY: Strong storms. High: 86, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny, windy. High: 82, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 86, Low: 66

THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 88, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Morning showers. High: 84, Low: 66

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 88, Low: 68