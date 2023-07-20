Weather Alert: Morning storms moving offshore ahead of seasonable, dry weekend

Storms that triggered thunderstorm and tornado warnings in parts of New Jersey and Delaware on Friday morning are moving offshore.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority team was tracking a line of severe storms that brought heavy downpours and thunder to the area during the early hours of the morning.

Forecasters say the storms are moving offshore, making way for sunshine and warm temperatures.

Friday's temperatures are set to rise to the 80s before some pop-up showers return for some areas in the early afternoon.

Looking ahead, the weekend is expected to be sunny and dry with temperatures in the upper 80s and low humidity.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Evening storms. High: 85, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 86, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 67

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 88, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 90, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Even hotter. High: 93, Low: 73