Weather Authority: Above-average temperatures start the week before a change to wintry conditions

This week is going to bring more temperature swings, with Monday's forecast to be about 13 degrees above average.

By Wednesday, temperatures could be more than 20 degrees above the average temperature for February.

The cold air returns Thursday with below-average temperatures.

Rain will move in the area with sprinkles Tuesday morning before more steady rain in the afternoon.

Another round of precipitation is expected Thursday night into Friday morning. The system has the potential to be a wintry mix for those who live north and west of the city.

___

SEVEN DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Sunny and milder. High: 58

TUESDAY: Showers around. High: 60 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Windy and mild. High: 68 Low: 57

THURSDAY: Cloudy late mix. High: 40 Low: 35

FRIDAY: A.m. mix to rain. High: 47 Low: 36

SATURDAY: Sunny and colder. High: 36 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Still a chill. High: 44 Low: 25

___

Advertisement

For more information on the weather in your area, download the FOX 29 News App and the FOX 29 Weather Authority App.