Weather Authority: Advisories in effect as heat, humidity return Friday

Most of the Delaware Valley will be under a heat advisory Friday as temperatures are forecasted to feel like they're in the triple digits.

Friday's sweltering heat will lead us right into the weekend, with forecasted highs in the mid-90s in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.

Neighboring counties in New Jersey can expect similarly oppressive temperatures, while areas towards the shore will skew slightly cooler.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for areas in southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey that will extend from Friday to Saturday. Forecasters warn that counties included in the advisory can expect temperatures to feel like triple digits during the daylight hours.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

The heat will return Saturday, with more forecasted highs in the mid-90s. Saturday could also bring some showers as a cold front moves through the area. The first cluster of rain is expected around 2 p.m. in areas in central and southern New Jersey.

Off-and-on rain showers will continue throughout the evening across the areas with a few rumbles of thunder possible in the Lehigh Valley.

A similar weather day will follow on Sunday as temperatures regress into the mid-80s.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter