Weather Authority: AM rain leads to mild, partly sunny Thursday

A large system of precipitation is set to impact the Delaware Valley overnight on Wednesday through the morning hours.

Expect showers to begin around midnight with steady rainfall canvasing the region. Rain will move out of the area sometime after 8 a.m. and mild conditions will follow.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

FOX 29 meteorologist Scott Williams says to expect rainfall totals anywhere between a quarter of an inch to an inch.

Highs on Thursday will vary across the region. Areas to the north and west of the city will sit in the high 50s, while counties south and east of the city will feel conditions in the 60s.

___

THURSDAY: AM rain. High: 60, Low: 53

Advertisement

FRIDAY: PM storm. High: 78, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Chilly, windy. High: 49, Low: 48

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 47, Low: 34

MONDAY: Chilly, showers. High: 49, Low: 36

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live