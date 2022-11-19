Weather Authority: Another bitter cold night, ahead of moderating temps for the holiday

Sunday was a blustery, frigid day, so much more like January than November.

The good news is temperatures are about to moderate a bit and the wind will begin to calm over the next few days.

Overnight into Monday will be very cold, with clear skies. Winds will lessen a little, but temperatures will dive into the upper teens to low 20s.

Monday is forecast as a transition day, with highs reaching into the 40s and reduced wind speeds, with sunny skies.

Tuesday is better still, with temps approaching 50 degrees.

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to moderate through next weekend. Wednesday looks to be like a great travel day for those heading to other Thanksgiving destinations. Thanksgiving Day should see temps in the 50s, with cloud cover moving in during the afternoon. Black Friday will see windy and rainy conditions, with temps in the lower 50s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, cold. Low: 22

MONDAY: Still windy. High: 44, Low: 31

TUESDAY: Less windy. High: 50, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Great travel. High: 53, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving. High: 54, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Some showers. High: 56, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 49, Low: 40