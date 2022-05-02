Weather Authority: Another warm, spring day Tuesday ahead of evening showers

More ups and downs expected for the first week of May.

However, warm temperatures are here to stay for the first couple days with highs in the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures expected to fall tonight before warming up again tomorrow for a partly sunny morning.

As the sun sets, a chance of rain lingers from tomorrow night into Wednesday morning with scattered showers.

Mother's Day is still looking like a lovely May Day as we look into the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: More clouds. High: 72, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Morning storms and showers. High: 73, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Occasional showers. High: 68, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Mainly a.m. showers. High: 60, Low: 54

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 63, Low: 52

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 67, Low: 46