Weather Authority: Blustery, cold conditions on Saturday

It's a blustery start to the weekend which will eventually bring the possiblity of a wintry mix by Monday.

Temperatures plummetted on Saturday and will continue to do so Sunday with forecasted highs in the 30s on both days.

Factoring in the winds, both days will feel as though they are in the 20s.

A cold front will be met with some precipitation on Monday which will lead to a wintry mix for most of the area. The winter weather is expected to start Monday night and last through Tuesday.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a second system slated to bring snow flurries to parts of our area on Thursday.

SATURDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 33, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 36, Low: 23

MONDAY: p.m. snow/rain. High: 38, Low: 25

