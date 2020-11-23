Weather Authority: Blustery conditions to follow Monday morning rain

Monday morning rain and scattered storms will eventually give way to blustery conditions as a cold front moves through the area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a high of just 50 degrees Monday as rain falls through the morning.

The front bringing the morning rain and storms should be moving off the coast by the early afternoon, but blustery winds will follow in its wake.

The cooler temperatures will linger on Tuesday with clearer skies and a high of 49 degrees.

Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy, but slightly warmer with a high of 57.

Thanksgiving Day will bring our next chance of showers but will be warmer with a high of 61 degrees.

