Weather Authority: Chilly, breezy Saturday as clouds move in ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

The winter chill is back after a couple of days of pleasant, warm weather!

However, it's nowhere near the arctic blast from last weekend! Temperatures will reach a high of 48 degree Saturday with a little bit of wind in the forecast.

Still a great day to get outside and run those last minute Super Bowl errands with sunny skies for most of the day.

Clouds will start to roll in later tonight ahead of a cloudy and chilly Super Bowl Sunday in Philadelphia.

Most of the day will be dry with some showers expected to start around 4 p.m.

FOX 29's Scott Williams say most of the rain will fall in the southern area of the Delaware Valley. The Philadelphia area may see some showers, but not until 11 p.m. or later,

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Chilly, breezy. High: 48, Low: 36

SUNDAY: Super Bowl. High: 47, Low: 33

MONDAY: Mild again. High: 56, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day. High: 53, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Like April. High: 60, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 66, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 62, Low: 58