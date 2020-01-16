Weather Authority: Chilly Friday ahead of weekend snow

The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly Friday ahead of weekend snow.

Temperatures for Friday will be in the 30s but will feel like the 20s.

Precipitation will move into the region Saturday with a mix of snow and rain. Expect a 1-2 inches of snow in the city and 3-5 inches around Lehigh and the Poconos.

____

Thursday: Blustery, cold. High: 40

Friday: Breezy, colder. High: 34, Low: 26

Saturday: Snow to rain. High: 40, Low: 21

Sunday: Breezy, cold. High: 39, Low: 36

____

