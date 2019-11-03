Weather Authority: Chilly Monday with sunny conditions

The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly Monday with plenty of sunshine to kick off the week.

Temperatures will reach the upper 50s by Monday afternoon.

Precipitation will return to the forecast Tuesday in the form of morning showers. More rain is expected by Thursday.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 59 Low: 46

TUESDAY: AM showers. High: 63 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 39

THURSDAY: PM showers. High: 58 Low: 35

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 26