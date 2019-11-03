Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Chilly Monday with sunny conditions

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio delivers your 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly Monday with plenty of sunshine to kick off the week.

Temperatures will reach the upper 50s by Monday afternoon.

Precipitation will return to the forecast Tuesday in the form of morning showers. More rain is expected by Thursday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 59 Low: 46

TUESDAY: AM  showers. High: 63 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 39

THURSDAY: PM showers. High: 58 Low: 35

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 26