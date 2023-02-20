Weather Authority: Clouds may turn to passing showers as temps rise for President's Day

President’s Day will be mild, with a lot of cloud cover and temperatures rising quickly - above 60 degrees!

Morning temperatures begin in the 30s and 40s, but will reach a high of 62 degrees this afternoon.

A few spotty showers may make their way through the region in the afternoon and evening, but nothing to spoil most of the day.

Late Monday night and into the overnight into Tuesday, more rain will cross the area, but that will clear out early Tuesday morning.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says to get ready for ups and downs all week long, as temperatures start to drop Tuesday and Wednesday, shoot up to 70 on Thursday, then drop back down to 35 degrees on Saturday!

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: President's Day. High: 62, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Passing shower. High: 57, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 45, Low: 34

THURSDAY: Morning showers. High: 71, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Windy and chilly. High: 48, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Snow then rain. High: 35. Low: 26

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 33